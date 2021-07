Hirakud: This season’s first floodwater will be released from Hirakud reservoir into river Mahanadi at around 11 am on July 11.

This was informed by the Additional Chief Engineer of Hirakud Headworks and Additional Spillway, Burla.

The authorities of the reservoir have also urged the officials concerned to take necessary steps to ensure that the river bed, downstream of Hirakud dam is cleared as a precautionary measure.