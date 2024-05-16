SRH vs GT, IPL 2024: Toss delayed due to bad weather

The crucial match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium now hangs in balance as the toss for the game has been delayed due to rain at the venue.

A win for SRH will secure a playoff berth for them. It also means that either Chennai Super Kings or Royal Challengers Bengaluru will qualify for the final 4, depending on Lucknow Super Giants’ performance in their last league match.

Even if the SRH vs GT game is affected by rain, the playoff race will remain intense for CSK and RCB. Notably, LSG and DC are also in contention for the playoffs, albeit mathematically.