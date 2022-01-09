After Recovery, Virat Kohli Hits Nets Ahead Of Test Series-Decider

Cape Town: The ongoing Test series between India and South Africa has taken a new turn after the Proteas fought back in the second test in Johannesburg.

India need to win the tie and as it turns out, Captain Virat Kohli is indeed back in the nets!

Meanwhile, BCCI shared the images from the first day of India’s training session in Cape Town where the team captain was seen sweating it out in nets.

While the images certainly reveal that the 33-year-old will be back leading the side in 3rd Test, the fact that he was captured playing a cover-drive also proves that he won’t be shying away from playing his favourite shot at Newlands.

India head coach said, “Virat Kohli should be fine from all accounts, he should be fine. He has had the opportunity to run around a little bit, he has had the opportunity to test it a little bit. Hopefully with Hopefully with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go.”

Notably, India will also have the conundrum of whom to leave out for the third Test in Cape Town as the middle order has shown signs of form now.