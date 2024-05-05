Bernard Hill: ‘Titanic’, ‘Lord of The Rings’ Actor Passes Away at 79

Renowned Hollywood actor Bernard Hill, known for his roles in Titanic, The Scorpion King, and The Lord of The Rings, passed away on Sunday. Hill’s agent, Lou Coulson, confirmed the news of his passing. The cause of his demise is yet to be disclosed.

Born in Blackley, Manchester, on December 17, 1944, Hill began his acting journey in 1973 with a TV show called ‘Hard Labour’. His career spanned over five decades, during which he acted in numerous movies and TV shows.

Hill’s most memorable performances include his portrayal of Captain Edward J. Smith in James Cameron’s Titanic and King Theoden in The Lord of The Rings trilogy. His versatility as an actor was evident in his roles, from leading a cavalry charge as King Theoden to portraying a chilling combination of shock and guilt as Captain Smith.

In addition to his film roles, Hill appeared in many TV shows, including the Henry VI series, Blacksutff Antigone, Ocean Odyssey, Great Expectations, Falcon, Wolf Hall, Wild China, Folk America, Egomania, and many more. His latest role was in the BBC drama, The Responder Season 2, which aired on the day of his demise.

Hill’s long-lasting 50 years of career, filled with iconic and remarkable roles, is a testament to his incredible talent, as described by Lindsay Salt, the director of BBC drama. Over the decades, Hill received several nominations and awards for his performances, including an award from the Screen Actors Guild for his role in The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

The actor’s family will soon share an official statement. His passing is a significant loss to the film industry, and he will be remembered for his immense contribution to cinema.