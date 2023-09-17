Thunderstorm, heavy rainfall activities in Odisha till Sep 21

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha, including the twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, on Saturday evening experienced intense thunderstorm and lightning activities. Normal life was also affected as several low-lying pockets experienced waterlogging situation for some time.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that several parts of the state will continue to experience thunderstorm and heavy rainfall activities for the next couple of days.

As per IMD, the rainfall activities are likely to continue till September 21, 2023.

Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2023

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Rayagada.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Cuttack and Angul.

Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 19.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2023

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Khordha and Cuttack.

Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.09.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 21.09.2023

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Khordha and Boudh.