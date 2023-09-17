PM Modi turns 73; President, others extend wishes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on September 17, with President Droupadi Murmu and other dignitaries and politicians extending their best wishes to him.

The BJP will also launch “Sewa Pakhwara” from today till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, to reach out to different sections of society with a host of welfare initiatives to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

Extending best wishes, the President said she wished that Mr. Modi with his foresight and strong leadership paves the way for India’s development in every field during the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

Lauding him as the architect of new India, Home Minister Amit Shah said he has laid a strong foundation for a grand and self-reliant India on the basis of the country’s ancient heritage.

“Be it the party organisation or the government, we always get inspiration of national interest being supreme from Modi ji,” he said, adding that he considered it his good fortune to serve the country under such a unique leader.

Wishing him, BJP president J.P. Nadda said the Prime Minister has given tangible shape to the Indian culture’s global prestige, people’s multi-dimensional development and the nation’s universal progress.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life,” Congress chief Kharge said on X.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday.”