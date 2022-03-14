Three Killed, Several Injured After Huge Fire in J&K Scrap Shop

Srinagar: Three people were killed after a fire broke out at a scrap shop in Jammu’s Residency Road area on Monday.

The fire mishap caused several cylinders explosion inside the premises.

As soon as information was received, officials pressed fire engines into action to bring the blaze under control. The rescue operations are still underway.

Officials suspect a short circuit in electricity wiring set off the blaze in the shop that soon engulfed the entire building.

15 people have sustained burn injuries and all have been evacuated from the site with the help of the police, fire and emergency services and assistance from the locals. The injured are under treatment at a local hospital.