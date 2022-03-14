Ahead Of Odisha Assembly Session, Speaker Calls All-Party Meeting Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the six-day session of the 16th Odisha Assembly, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has called for an all-party meeting at 11.30 AM on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held in room number 59 of the State Assembly. The meeting has been called for a detailed discussion with all party leaders for smooth conduct of the session.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the annual budget for the 2022-23 financial year on March 25 and the passing of the Vote on Account for Appropriation Bill, etc will be discussed during the all-party meeting, Speaker Patro revealed.

Normally, the meeting is held two days ahead of the commencement of the Assembly session but since legislators will remain busy for the urban local body polls the meeting has been called 10 days before the commencement of the session.

The session will be held according to the rules and process of the Assembly and shall have Question Hour, Zero Hour, Adjournment Motion, etc.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal will address the Assembly on March 25. Debate on Governor’s address will be held on March 25, 26, and 28 for three days.