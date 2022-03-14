Floating Bridge Vessel Service Suspended Indefinitely In Chilika Lake; Here’s Why

Krushnaprasad: The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Monday suspended floating bridge vessel (Bhasa Pola) service in Chilika lake between Janhikuda and Satapada in Puri for an indefinite period citing decline in water level.

The CDA has put up the notice for public display at Ghat no 1 and 2. It also urged the people to cooperate.

With the suspension of floating bridge vessel service in the stretch, scores of people are left with no options but to travel in traditional wooden boats.

Worth mentioning here that instances of stranding of floating bridge vessels managed by CDA are frequent in the Chilika lagoon due to reduced water level on this stretch.

On Sunday evening, as many as 30 passengers were trapped in the middle of the Chilika lake after a floating bridge vessel ferrying them got stranded midway. The CDA then pressed in another vessel with an earthmover onboard that managed to pull out the stranded ferry and help it move.