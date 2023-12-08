Three injured as LPG cylinder catches fire in Cuttack

Cuttack: Three members of a family sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Cuttack district.

The incident occurred in Tarachand Patna of Pithapur area in Cuttack district on Friday. The injured have been identified as Basanti Swain (43), Barsha Mohanty (18), and Basanti Mohanty (33).

As per reports, the fire broke out in the house of Alekh Chandra Sahu when the women lit the gas stove to cook breakfast around 4 am. The injured have been admitted to the hospital immediately. As their condition deteriorated, they were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

On being informed, the fire service personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the flame.