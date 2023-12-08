Ranbir Kapoor film Animal makes Rs 563 crore in first week, will soon beat Sanju

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal remains unstoppable at the ticket counters despite many calling out the film for toxic masculinity, violence and misogyny. The film has crossed the ₹550 crore mark at the worldwide gross box office. The first-week collection of the film stands at ₹563.3 crore.

The official X page of Animal shared the update on Friday. A poster of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal look was shared with the caption: “Epic Triumph #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins #BloodyBlockbusterAnimal.”

An X user commented on the post, “End Of the Sunday Easily it will cross 650 to 670 crs.” Another wrote, “1000 crore loading.” One more tweet read: “King #RanbirKapoor ruling Bollywood like a boss. #Animal.”

At the domestic box office, the film stands at ₹338 crore after a week of its release. Animal will soon cross Ranbir’s current highest grossing film Sanju, which stands at ₹586.85 crore. The film mostly has a clear run till the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki which will hit theatres on December 22.

Animal has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame. The film has a lot of violence amid the setup of a gang war. The troubled father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor’s Balbir Singh and Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh is the main talking point of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is in the role of Ranvijay’s wife and Bobby Deol plays the antagonist.