K-pop singer Aoora will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as wild card contestant

Seoul: South Korean singer Aoora, whose real name is Park Min-jun, will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. Taking to its Instagram page on Thursday, ColorsTV shared a brief clip.

In the short video, only the partial face of Aoora was revealed. The video started with him singing the track Woh Kisna Hai. He spoke in Hindi in the clip, “Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi (Born in a foreign land but heart is Indian).” A part of the caption called Aoora the “biggest K-Pop sensation”.

Aoora was a member of the boy group Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. Aoora made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part. Apart from these, he also sang songs such as 69 (2013), Morning, Lunch and Dinner and Coffee (2016) and Black Sugar (2022).