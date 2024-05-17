IIT Bhubaneswar, NeXHS Renewables Join Hands for Renewable Energy Research

Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and Chennai-based NeXHS Renewables Private Limited have signed an MoU on 17th May 2024, with an objective to collaborate on various projects, initiatives, and research endeavours with a focus on advancing sustainable energy solutions.

Under the ’Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST)’ Scheme of the Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, the School of Infrastructure at IIT Bhubaneswar will establish a Center for coastal and river bank erosion, primarily focusing on research related to the morphological aspects of the coastal landforms, river bank stability, and scour and deposition issues related to various offshore structures. As per the agreement, NeXHS Renewables Private Limited will provide partial funds towards the procurement of necessary equipment for this center. IIT Bhubaneswar and NeXHS Renewables Private Limited will work closely to identify areas of mutual interest, establish joint research teams, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and resources. By combining academic expertise with industry insights, the partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of scalable renewable energy solutions that address the evolving needs of society and contribute to a sustainable future.

Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and said: “This collaboration represents a significant step towards our efforts to harness the power of renewable energy technologies for a greener and more sustainable future leveraging our collective expertise and resources to drive impactful research and innovation in this critical domain.” Prof. Sumanta Haldar, Head of School of Infrastructure of IIT Bhubaneswar, along with Dr. Arindam Sarkar, Dr. T. Jothi Saravanan and other faculty members stressed the quantum of cutting-edge research currently being carried out at the center for coastal and river bank erosion.

Mr. Sudhansu Bhusan Prusty, MD & CEO of NeXHS Renewables Private Limited, said: “We are excited to partner with IIT Bhubaneswar to explore new avenues for collaboration and make significant contributions to the advancement of renewable energy technologies.”

Key representatives from both IIT Bhubaneswar and NeXHS Renewables Private Limited, along with dignitaries, Prof. Dinakar Pasla, Dean (SRIC), faculty members, and industry stakeholders were present on the occasion.