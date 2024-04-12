Three IAS Officers Given Additional Charges In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The State Government of Odisha has given additional charges to three IAS officers on Friday. The State General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued an order to this effect.

IAS Shri Vineet Bhardwaj, the Director- cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department is given additional charge of State Mission Director, Odisha Livelihoods Mission, Bhubaneswar.

IAS Shri Kulange Vijay Amruta who is Managing Director of OMFED, now has been appointed with additional charge of Labour Commissioner, Odisha.

IAS officer, Parul Patawari, the OSEPA State Project Director has been given the additional charge of Member Secretary of “Mo School”.