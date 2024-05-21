Odisha CM Naveen Appeals To Vote For BJD’s Bhubaneswar MP Candidate Manmath Routray

Bhubaneswar: After the mega road show, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed for votes for Bhubaneswar BJD MP candidate Manmath Routray. Modanmath is a young talent, he left his job as a pilot and joined politics.

According to reports, the BJD supremo said that he is an inspiration for the young generation and appealed to people to vote for him on the conch (sankha) sign.

He said, that you have seen that the BJP MP has not done any great work in the last 5 years. The CM added that the MP even went to the extent of stopping Ekamra and Lingaraj temple betterment and beautification work of the temple.

The BJD supremo further added that, “I assure you that Manmath will work with me day and night for the betterment of the people of Bhubaneshwar. The Chief Minister said that he will help in making Bhubaneswar a global city.”