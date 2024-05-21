Maoist Camp Busted In Nuapada, Huge Cache Of Ammunition, Cash Seized

Nuapada: Security forces on Tuesday busted a Maoist camp and seized a huge cache of cash, arms and ammunition from Shivnarayanpur area under Sosenga village panchayat of Komna block near Sunabeda sanctuary in Nuapada district, SP Gundala Reddy Raghvendra informed.

The search operation has been launched since 3 am yesterday. Also, there was an exchange of fire between the Maoists and the SOG Jawans. Afterwards, another SOG team reached the forest. They carried out a search operation and found a Maoist camp there. About 10-12 Maoists hidden inside the camp started firing at the jawans. In response, the jawans also opened fire.

During the exchange of fire, some of the Maoists sustained injuries. The cops seized a huge cache of ammunition from the camp such as a pistol, Rs 4 lakh, a 5-round revolver, 30 numbers small batteries, Maoist uniform, a radio etc. The search operation is continuing, SP Raghavendra said.