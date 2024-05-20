19 dead as pickup van plunges into gorge in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha

Raipur: At least 19 people were killed after a pickup vehicle overturned and fell into a 20-foot-deep ditch near the Bahpani area in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha on Monday.

A group of 25-30 people from the Baiga tribal community were returning in a pickup truck after collecting Tendu leaves when the vehicle fell into the gorge.

“A total of 19 people died and three people were injured after a pick-up vehicle fell into a gorge. A total of 36 people were travelling in the vehicle. An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway,” said Abhishek Pallav, Kawardha SP.

Expressing deep grief over the tragic road mishap in Kawardha, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to each injured victim.

The Chhattisgarh CM said: “Today, a road accident took place in which19 people lost their lives… This is a sad incident… Chhattisgarh government stands with the victim families in these tough times. Families of the deceased will be given ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakhs and the injured will be provided Rs. 50,000…”