“A Bhumiputra will rule the land of Utkala Bhumi, not a Tamil babu”: Amit Shah In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday reached Sambalpur for BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Odisha.

Launching a direct attack on the 25-year rule of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by naming him, Shah said, “Naveen Patnaik has humiliated the people of Odisha. Should a Tamil babu rule the state? A Bhumiputra will rule the land of Utkala Bhumi, not a Tamil babu”.

“There was also a conspiracy to stop the Rath Yatra. Even though Odisha is rich in mineral resources, people here are poor. These resources are being looted by the babus of Naveen Patnaik. BJP will put an end to it if the party forms govt in Odisha”, Shah added.

The Odisha govt wants to turn the Puri Srikhetra into a commercial centre. Mutts & mandirs were erased, the four gates of Srimandir are not being opened and a conspiracy was also hatched to stop the Rath Yatra, alleged Shah.

Shah asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards a major triumph in Odisha. Signalling that the gloves are off, he appealed to the people to vote “to make Narendra Modi the prime minister for the third time” and “to form a BJP government in Odisha for the first time”.

“PM Modi has already crossed 310 seats in the first five phases of the General Elections… Naveen Patnaik is forcing ‘babushahi’ (bureaucratic rule) on Odisha. The entire Odisha has united against the inefficiency of the BJD and is determined to defeat the BJP under the leadership of Modiji.

“In Ease Of Doing Business rankings, Odisha is at 29. Odisha has everything to prosper, but the state lacks an active & hardworking Chief Minister. Vote for BJP and the party will give you an energetic CM. The BJD govt has always neglected Western Odisha… 27 lakh families are yet to get houses while 26 lakh families are still deprived of drinking water facilities. Besides, 6400 villages do not have proper road connectivity”, Shah said.