Naveen Holds Mega Roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha and President of Biju Janata Dal, Naveen Patnaik conducted a mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening to rally support for his party’s candidates in the upcoming General and Assembly elections.

Thousands of people turned out to join the roadshow and warmly welcomed the Chief Minister, as Patnaik waved and greeted the enthusiastic crowd that had gathered along both sides of the road in the state capital.

During his address to the people, Naveen reaffirmed his government’s dedication to the development of Odisha. He inquired about the various welfare schemes and assured the people that there would be no electricity bills from July.

This marks the BJD Supremo’s second mega roadshow in Bhubaneswar within a week.