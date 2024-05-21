“Opposition Leaders Are Having Sleepless Nights”: BJD’s Kartik Pandian Campaigns in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJD leader Kartik Pandian on Tuesday hit the campaign trail in Keonjhar Lok Sabha constituency to further strengthen party’s position in the simultaneous elections.

The BJD star campaigner addressed massive public meetings in Champua and Karanjia Assembly constituencies under the Keonjhar Lok Sabha segment, seeking support for his party candidates.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, Kartik Pandian said the BJP went all the way to High court to Supreme Court to stop the Srimandir Parikrama project, but with the blessings of Lord Jagannath, they failed and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik succeeded in constructing the project.

He further said that other states keep reducing the tribal budget, but in Odisha the Chief Minister keeps increasing the tribal budget all the time.

The Chief Minister has a special place for the tribal brothers and sisters in his heart. He has set up Special Development Council (SDC) for the development and preservation of art, culture and places of worships of the trial. No other state, even the BJP-ruled states, has done this for the tribals, Pandian said.

The Chief Minister has also started the LABHA (Laghu Bana Jatya Drabya Kraya) Yojana to purchase forest produce of the tribals at fair prices. Over 50,000 small cases have been removed against the tribals, the BJD leader said.

The BJD star campaigner reiterated that Naveen Patnaik will once again take oath as the Chief Minister on June 9 with the blessings of Mahaprabhu and people of Odisha.

After becoming Chief Minister, his first order will be free power supply for 90 per cent population of Odisha, the second order will be the extension of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) for all and the third order will be pension for Mission Shakti members after age of 60 years, Kartik Pandian said.

After seeing the remarkable works of the Chief Minister, the opposition leaders are having sleepless nights. Now they are trying to spread lies and false propagandas, he further said while appealing the people to give their votes in favor of the BJD candidates in the elections.