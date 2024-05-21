EOW Arrests Long Absconding Proprietor Of “QUICK CLICK AD MEDIA” For Cheating Rs 2 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar arrested a long-absconding proprietor of an LLP company from the Indiranagar police station area in Lucknow, UP for cheating Rs 2 crore.

The accused has been identified as Bimalananda Bhuyan of Orkel village in Malkangiri district.

The arrested accused was produced before the court of ACJM-II, Lucknow, and brought to Bhubaneswar on the strength of transit remand. He is going to be produced before the P.O, Designated Court

under OPID Act, Cuttack today.

As per reports, the case has been registered on the allegation of one Bikash Podar of Sambalpur against Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan for cheating 53 investors of Rs.1.2 Cr. on the pretext of supplying LED monitors for advertisements through their LLP “Quick Click AD Media”. They were inducing the general public to invest with them to get a lucrative profit from the advertisements.

Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan being the partners of LLP firm “Quick Click Ad Media”, during the period 2017-18, induced the general public to invest through two of their schemes to purchase LED monitors to be placed at the prominent places for advertisements given by different agencies.

The members of the public were attracted/allured by both partners by promising them potential shares from the profits obtained from running the advertisements of different sales agencies in the LED monitors.

In this manner, they collected public deposits of about Rs 2 crores from more than 100 investors, and

without purchasing any LED monitors, they absconded with the amount and misappropriated the same.

‘Quick Click Ad Media’ is a Limited Liability Partnership firm registered with ROC, Chhattisgarh in the year 2017. The LLP has its Head Offices at Shyamnagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh and the branch offices at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh and Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

Both the FIRs named the accused Bimalananda Bhuyan and his wife Rammi Bhuyan are the partners of ‘Quick Click Ad Media’. During the year 2017-18, they floated advertisements to attract the general public for high returns on their investments with the LLP for purchasing LED monitors to be placed at the conspicuous public places to run the advertisements given by different agencies.

The investors were being induced to invest in its two schemes. In the first scheme, the investors are required to invest Rs.54,000 (for a 3’x3’ LED monitor) to get Rs.3,100 per month for 03 years. In the second

scheme, the investors are required to invest Rs.3 lakhs (for 6.4”x6.4” LED monitors) to get 70% profit for 03 years after which the investor will get 30% of profit and the rest 70% will go to the LLP.

The LLP had its activities mainly in Khordha, Koraput, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Ganjam etc. in Odisha. The LLP also has activities in Chhattisgarh State. As found, the LLP through its partners Bimalananda Bhuyan and Rammi Bhuyan has cheated more than a hundred investors of Rs 2 crore.

In order to evade police arrest, the accused couple had long absconding for years. Bimalananda Bhuyan has an educational qualification and MBA in marketing and was hiding separately from his wife and working with a snacks company in Lucknow from where he was arrested.

During the period he remained absconded Bimalananda Bhuyan went to Dubai where he stayed for one and half years and also formed a company there in the name and style of “EMPIRE GLOBAL CAPITAL

F.Z.E.”. Rammi Bhuyan @ Pusty was arrested and forwarded in the case a few days ago. She was working with a Real Estate Company in Mumbai by changing her Aadhar. A lot of incriminating materials/documents have been seized from the arrested accused.