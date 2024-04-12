Info Valley Police Arrests Man in Burglary Case

Bhubaneswar: The Info Valley Police have arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of burglary and theft case on Friday. The accused has been identified as Hari Swain of Jagasara Adivasi Sahi, Info Valley, Bhubaneswar.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar Sahu, who lives at plot number-620 in Arundhati Vihar under the jurisdiction of the Info Valley police station, reported the incident. Last Thursday, after returning from the office, Sahu found the lock of his main gate as well as the window grill broken and a mobile phone was missing from his bedroom. He immediately checked the CCTV footage from the neighbour’s house. In the footage, Hari Swain can be seen entering his house during his absence. Sahu filed a complaint at the Info Valley police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police apprehended Hari and brought him to the station for questioning. During the interrogation, Hari confessed to his crime. He also admitted to breaking into another house, plot number-727 in Arundhati Vihar late at night, where he stole a water pipe.

The police have seized the stolen mobile phone, a flexible water pipe and an iron rod from Hari. A case has been registered under section 457/380 of IPC and forwarded to the court for further proceedings.