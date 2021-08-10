Three Bike-Lifters Held In Cuttack

Cuttack: Cuttack police arrested three persons for allegedly stealing bikes in various places of the city. Madhupatna police also recovered 10 bikes from the arrested three accused including two minors.

As per reports, the accused used to mark motorcycles in the market areas. Upon receiving the chance, they used to break open the lock and decamp with the vehicles.

Acting on complaints, a police team conducted multiple raids in and around Cuttack town last night, and following this, they unearthed 10 looted bikes from different places.

Further investigation is underway to reach other co-accused. Meanwhile, the arrested accused have been forwarded to court, reports added.