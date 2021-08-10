President Kovind to Host Indian Olympics Contingent Over High Tea on August 14

New Delhi: The President of India will host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea’ on August 14, 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, read a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day event on August 15. He will also personally meet with the athletes and interact with all of them. PM Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.