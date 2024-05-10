Three Persons Get 20 Yrs RI For Smuggling Brown Sugar In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The court of Additional District Judge cum Special. Judge, Bhubaneswar convicted three accused persons and sentenced them to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The accused persons have been identified as Debasish Behera of Narasinghpur, Prabir Kumar Singh of Gopalgaon and Sk Kausar Alli of Gopalgaon. All belong to Balasore district.

On 19.06.2020 while the accused persons were transporting brown sugar in a Bolero vehicle after procuring the same from the West Bengal side was intercepted near Rasulgarh crossing i.e. in front of Esplanade Mall, Bhubaneswar.

During the search huge quantity of contraband Brown Sugar weighing 4 Kg 458 grams and other incriminating materials were recovered and seized from their possession. After a successful investigation, a charge sheet was submitted against the accused persons U/s 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985. A trial was conducted against above noted accused persons.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 13 Nos. of witnesses and exhibited 79 Nos. of documents. The seized contraband brown sugar has already been destroyed as per the order of the court.

STF is the specialized wing of Odisha Police to curb organized crime in the State. Narcotic drugs are the main focus area of STF and STF will continue its drive against such drug peddlers.

This is the first case in Odisha where the accused persons were convicted of 20 years imprisonment under the NDPS Act, 1985.