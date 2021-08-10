Over 1.3K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1319 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

356 from Khordha

144 from Cuttack

79 from Puri

72 from Baleswar

71 from Bhadrak

66 from Kendrapara

64 from Anugul

63 from Jajapur

57 from Jagatsinghpur

47 from Nayagarh

28 from Sundargarh

27 from Dhenkanal

24 from Mayurbhanj

23 from Sonepur

13 from Kandhamal

13 from Keonjhar

13 from Sambalpur

9 from Deogarh

9 from Ganjam

8 from Bargarh

8 from Boudh

8 from Kalahandi

8 from Malkangiri

7 from Rayagada

6 from Koraput

5 from Gajapati

3 from Bolangir

3 from Jharsuguda

3 from Nabarangpur

82 from State Pool

With another 1319 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,72,710, said the H & FW Dept.