COVID-19 patients
COVID Update.
BreakingStateTop News

Over 1.3K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
0 5

Bhubaneswar: Another 1319 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:

  • 356 from Khordha
  • 144 from Cuttack
  • 79 from Puri
  • 72 from Baleswar
  • 71 from Bhadrak
  • 66 from Kendrapara
  • 64 from Anugul
  • 63 from Jajapur
  • 57 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 47 from Nayagarh
  • 28 from Sundargarh
  • 27 from Dhenkanal
  • 24 from Mayurbhanj
  • 23 from Sonepur
  • 13 from Kandhamal
  • 13 from Keonjhar
  • 13 from Sambalpur
  • 9 from Deogarh
  • 9 from Ganjam
  • 8 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Boudh
  • 8 from Kalahandi
  • 8 from Malkangiri
  • 7 from Rayagada
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Nabarangpur
  • 82 from State Pool

With another 1319 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,72,710, said the H & FW Dept.

Pragativadi News Service 886 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Breaking