Over 1.3K COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 1319 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:
- 356 from Khordha
- 144 from Cuttack
- 79 from Puri
- 72 from Baleswar
- 71 from Bhadrak
- 66 from Kendrapara
- 64 from Anugul
- 63 from Jajapur
- 57 from Jagatsinghpur
- 47 from Nayagarh
- 28 from Sundargarh
- 27 from Dhenkanal
- 24 from Mayurbhanj
- 23 from Sonepur
- 13 from Kandhamal
- 13 from Keonjhar
- 13 from Sambalpur
- 9 from Deogarh
- 9 from Ganjam
- 8 from Bargarh
- 8 from Boudh
- 8 from Kalahandi
- 8 from Malkangiri
- 7 from Rayagada
- 6 from Koraput
- 5 from Gajapati
- 3 from Bolangir
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Nabarangpur
- 82 from State Pool
With another 1319 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,72,710, said the H & FW Dept.