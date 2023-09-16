The Wings of Sword! Red-rumped Swallow

Did you Know: The red-rumped swallow (Cecropis daurica) is a small passerine bird in the swallow family. It breeds in open hilly countries of temperate southern Europe and Asia from Portugal and Spain to Japan, India, Sri Lanka and tropical Africa.

The Indian and African birds are resident, but European and other Asian birds are migratory. They winter in Africa or India and are vagrants to Christmas Island and northern Australia.

Swallow the birds that carry deep symbolism. These birds are commonly seen swooping low over fields or water, eating their food on the go. But they’re also known to look for prey up to 100 feet in the air.

Swallows are aerial insectivores, they catch and eat insects in the air as they fly. approximately 99.7 per cent of their diet during the breeding season is flying insects.

This was documented at Hyderabad outskirts, Telangana, India

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana. K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.

Story Compiled By Yajati Keshari Rout

