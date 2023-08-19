The Rare Fairy Spotted Owlet Finds A Sacred Place In Incredible India

I had been awaited to capture a Fairy owlet in Incredible India for over a year and decided to make this long journey by myself to meet this incredibly beautiful Fairy owlet. And I believe my mother nature will never send me back with blank hands.

In a quaint village nestled between rolling hills and dense forests, there stood an ancient sanctified place known as the “Forest of Serenity.” It was said that this mystical forest was blessed by the Gods themselves and guarded by benevolent Fairies. Fairy Owlet was unlike any other Owlet; her wings were an exquisite blend of iridescent snow white with a dusky Crystal Pendant Necklace. Her feathers cascaded down her back in silken waves, the color of moonlight on freshly fallen snow. And her eyes, a mesmerizing shade of topaz, held the secrets of the cosmos.

The Fact: Leucism is relatively uncommon in the bird world, making leucistic birds a rare sight for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts. Their rarity adds to their allure and makes encountering one in the wild Symbol of uniqueness: Leucistic birds represent the diversity of nature and serve as a reminder of the endless variations that can occur in the natural world. They stand as symbols of individuality and uniqueness within their species. This rare owlet documented in Maharashtra, India.

I would like to extend my appreciation to Shri Sandeep Tawde, Shri Sandeep Ranadive and Shri Makarand Bokil esteemed senior bird watchers, for their invaluable assistance in successfully capturing this extraordinary marvel of nature in its natural habitat.

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana. K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.

Story Compiled By Yajati Keshari Rout

