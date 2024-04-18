Crested Goshawk vs Kingfisher: A Rare Encounter!

Nestled within the tranquil Seethanagaram Village of Gudur Mandal in Mahabubabad, Telangana, the Bheemuni Paadam Waterfalls stands as a breathtaking testament to nature’s artistry. Known for its enchanting beauty, the waterfall’s name is derived from the sight of Bheema’s footprint on the natural rock formations through which the water gracefully flows. This picturesque locale has recently garnered attention from tourists seeking to immerse themselves in its serene ambiance and the mystical allure of its historical surroundings.

While Bheemuni Paadam is cherished for its stunning cascade, it also serves as a sanctuary for a diverse array of avian life. The site’s unique bird population attracts enthusiasts and photographers from near and far, offering rare opportunities to capture nature’s majesty.

Special acknowledgement goes to 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐢. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐫 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐮 – 𝐅𝐃𝐎, 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐡𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐛𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚 and 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡. 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐍𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐮- 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫-𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐎𝐫𝐮𝐠𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐮 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 (𝐎𝐖𝐋𝐒), 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐥, 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐚 for their invaluable support in enabling visitors to experience and document the wonders of this pristine sanctuary.

One of the most unforgettable moments captured by the lens was a mesmerizing encounter between a White-throated kingfisher and a Crested Goshawk. The goshawk, a swift and powerful predator, exemplified nature’s law of survival as it struck with precision, displaying its broad wings, razor-sharp talons, and hooked beak to swiftly overcome its prey. This dramatic scene unfolded before our eyes, as the hawk emerged from the dense forest to assert its dominance.

The Crested Goshawk (Accipiter trivirgatus) is known for its exceptional hunting prowess. Whether striking from a concealed perch, chasing prey into bushes, or coordinating attacks in pairs, this raptor’s high-speed pursuits and formidable skills make it a true marvel of the animal kingdom.

The experience at Bheemuni Paadam Waterfalls offered a profound glimpse into the delicate balance of nature’s ecosystem, where predator and prey engage in a timeless dance of survival. The ethereal beauty of the waterfall, coupled with the rich biodiversity of its surroundings, left an indelible mark on our journey through this magical landscape.



K. Shiva Kumar. A Wildlife Storyteller

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana.

K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.