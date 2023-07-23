The Glittering Fairy Jewel “Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher” of India’s Rainforests

This bird, Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher is popularly known as the “Color Bomb” or the “Flying Rainbow” due to its vibrant colours.

It’s a cold-blooded sharp killer and it can make approximately 18+ kills per day. It’s known as a Bullet speed bird as it makes up for flash speed and its victims or prey will never see it coming.

Western Ghats are also known as the Benevolent Mountains. One of the top biodiversity hotspots in the World, they are home to several thousands of species, Both Males and Females appear to be having super communication skills with each other before entering the nest.

Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher (Ceyx erithaca), also known as the Jewel of the Indian rain forest are Summer visitors in East Himalayan Foothills and North East Indian Subcontinent and are Resident in South West India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. In monsoon, they arrive in the region of southwest India for breeding. Then they will visit the Himalayan foothills in summer.

It’s endemic throughout a lot of Southeast Asia, South China, and the Indian Subcontinent, and It may be present in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam. Its most well-liked habitat consists of areas that embody small streams in densely shaded, lowland forests.

The popular habitat is small streams in densely shaded forests. Within the rainforest areas in India, it feeds on bugs, Freshwater Crabs, Praying Mantis, Frogs, Lizards & Skinks.

Contributing these ecstatic images, a professional Wildlife Storyteller K. Shiva Kumar says, “My adventures have taken me into the Rainforests, Panvel Village of Maharashtra District in India. A journey through the Western Ghats in search of one of the smallest, most colourful glittering Kingfishers also known as the Oriental Dwarf Kingfisher, black-backed kingfisher or three-toed kingfisher in the world.

“Such a great day. Wonderful birds and other wildlife at Monsoon, great company, great information. What more could one birder desire? Thanks, Samadhan Pawar for helping to reach out to a Rainbow bird of Rain forest, in India,” said K Shiva.

These rare photographs have been clicked and contributed by K. Shiva Kumar, a professional Wildlife Storyteller (M.A in Journalism & Mass Communication, an alumnus of Central University Of Odisha, Koraput) from Hyderabad, Telangana. K. Shiva, is passionate about wildlife conservation. Through his work, he hopes to inspire greater appreciation for the wildlife that shares our planet and encourages conservation action.

Story Compiled By Yajati Keshari Rout

