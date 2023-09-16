PM Modi Condoles Death Of Gita Mehta

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief over the death of Gita Mehta, elder sister of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and eminent writer, in Delhi.

Modi posted on X that she was multifaceted personality.

“I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt. Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as film making. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”, Modi wrote on X.

Similarly, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal also expressed condolence over the passing of the daughter of Biju Patnaik.

“Hon’ble Governor is saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished english author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon’ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti”,

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on X “Saddened to hear about the passing away of Gita Mehta ji, a prominent author. This is a major loss to the literary and cultural world. Sincere condolences to Hon. CM Odisha and family. Pray to Almighty to give strength to his family and friends to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Mehta, a well-known writer-filmmaker passed away on Saturday in Delhi at the age of 80.

She was the daughter of legendary Biju Patnaik and eminent author, documentary filmmaker, and journalist.

She had married to renowned American publisher late Sonny Mehta.

Born to Biju and Gyan Patnaik in 1943, she had completed her education in India and the University of Cambridge UK. She had penned three books-Karma Cola, Snake and Ladders, A River Sutra, Raj and The Eternal Ganesha.