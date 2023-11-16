The First Modern Family Cast Has A Reunion But Ty Burell Couldn’t Make It

New York: The entire cast of Modern Family had a grand reunion recently and the only one to miss the party was Ty Burrell, who played the role of Phil Dunphy. It was a grand occasion for the actors and they had a lot of fun and it’s really heartwarming to see how they included Ty in the party.

After all, the cast had the coolest first Modern Family reunion and we’re wondering if it was as crazy and dysfunctional as it is onscreen! The only missing link? Ty Burell AKA Phil Dunphy couldn’t make it.

Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Julie Bown, Eric Stonestreet, and many others posted pictures from the reunion night and shared several photos and videos.

I'M NOT CRYING 👏😍😭💖 pic.twitter.com/fJpLkHKGYa — no context Modern Family🌈 (fan) (@nocontextmofy) November 16, 2023

The entire cast posed for a group photo with Ty’s photo in their hands.

The show was massively popular and ran for 11 seasons from September 23, 2009 – April 8, 2020. 3 years later, the cast had this full reunion. Sofia wrote, “First Modern Family reunion!!!!”

The show follows the lives of three diverse family set-ups living in suburban Los Angeles, who are interrelated through their patriarch, Jay Pritchett. The show has won many awards with a total of 22 Emmy awards from 75 nominations. It also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2011.