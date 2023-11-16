Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 To cross Rs 300 Cr at box office worldwide!

Salman Khan left his mark at the box office with the release of his much-awaited Tiger 3. With its phenomenal opening collections of 44.50 Cr., the film emerged as the best Diwali day opener so far at the box office. Moreover, the audience also got to witness Salman Khan’s best performance of his career in the film. After having set its strong feet at the box office in India, the film also went on to rule the global box office by collecting 271.50 Cr. gross in just 4 days.

The hugely anticipated Tiger 3 features Salman Khan in the lead alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.