Former College Principal Sentenced To 2-Yr RI In Bribery Case

Bhubaneswar: The Special Judge, Vigilance Court, Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday convicted the retired Principal of Biraja Sanskrit Mahavidyalay in Jajpur in a bribery case and sentenced him to two years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI).

The Vigilance court sentenced Surendranath Mishra, Ex-Principal (retired) to undergo two years RI and imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on him.

In default of payment of fine, the convict shall undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988, the Court ruled.

Mishra was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for the issuance of a College Leaving Certificate (CLC).

Vigilance will now move the competent authority for the stoppage of pension of Mishra, following his sentence.

Bharat Chandra Sethy, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division investigated the case and Rakesh Sahu, Spl. P.P., Vigilance, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.