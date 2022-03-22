‘The Fame Game’ Actor Gagan Arora Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend; Shares Pictures

New Delhi: The Fame Game co-star Gagan Arora tied knot with his girlfriend Muditaa in an intimate wedding ceremony last month.

On Monday, the actor shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote: “Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey.”

He added, “You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look. She said if you like it, put a ring on it, maine pehnaa di.”

He added in his caption, “Tabtak ke liye Mrs. Arora ka swagat nahi krogey.” Pic 2: this was plan B ( agar gharwaley nahi maantey). PS – Aaj se 12 saal pehle Muditaa ko dekhkr apney doston ko bola tha yahi tumhari bhabhi banegi.” He added the hashtag #ekbaarjomainecommitment.