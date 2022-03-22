Deep Depression Over North Andaman Sea To Cross Myanmar Coast Today

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the deep depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move away from Andaman Islands and cross the Myanmar coast in the afternoon on March 22.

“Deep Depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of eastcentral Bay of Bengal lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 22nd March about 250 km north-northeast of Mayabundar (Andaman Islands), 300 km southwest of Yangon (Myanmar) and 400 km south of Thandwe (Myanmar),” the IMD tweeted.

The weather system has moved northwards away from Andaman Islands and will continue to do so, according to the IMD.

It is expected to weaken gradually and cross the Myanmar coast as a deep depression, it added.

Earlier, it was predicted that the weather system would intensify into a cyclone by early Tuesday.