Woman Hacked To Death By Brother-In-Law In Rayagada

Rayagada: A woman was hacked to death by her brother-in-law in Gouda Sahi village under the Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district.

The deceased has been identified as Jharana Sahu and the accused has been identified as Balakrishna Sahu.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the man and his sister-in-law, Jharana and Balakrishna, which later escalated. Irked over the matter, Balakrishna attacked her with a sharp weapon. She was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in critical condition. However, the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

On being informed, the Muniguda police reached the spot and detained the accused. The body along with the incriminating weapon were seized by the police an investigation has been initiated by the police.