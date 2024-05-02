BTS’ Jin shares last monthly message ahead of military discharge in June

Seoul: As BTS member Jin prepares for his military discharge in June, fans eagerly anticipated his last monthly message, which he recently shared with them. In his heartfelt message, Jin expressed his appreciation for the unwavering support and love that fans have shown him throughout his career. He acknowledged the emotional journey they have shared together and thanked them for standing by him through both the highs and lows.

These videos serve as a means for Jin to stay connected with his fans, ensuring that he checks in with them regularly, despite the pre-recorded nature of the messages.

In his sweet final message for May, preceding his imminent discharge in June, BTS’ Jin warmly embraces the arrival of the month, noting its significance as a time of budding leaves and the celebration of occasions such as Children’s Day, Teacher’s Day, and Parent’s Day. He sincerely extends his wishes for fans to cherish their well-deserved days off.

Furthermore, Jin shares with heartfelt assurance that they’ve reached the conclusion of the Message from Jin series, signaling his anticipated return to directly connect with his fans in person soon.

In addition, Jin shares that he is filming the video on the same day as the release of his single The Astronaut, which dropped on October 28, 2022, marking his debut solo release. He mentions that he just concluded a Weverse live session before filming. The Astronaut holds significance as it was co-written by Jin, with the British rock band Coldplay, who previously collaborated with BTS on My Universe and more.

Expressing his longing for his fans, Jin humorously remarks on his appearance, jokingly claiming that this is how he looked a year and a half ago, debunking the prevalent fandom joke that he’s a vampire due to his seemingly ageless appearance. As Jin wraps up his heartfelt message, he kindly requests fans to make the most of May and to keep in mind that he will be returning back soon.