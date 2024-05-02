Actor Manoj Bajpayee joins Nand Ghar Movement

Mumbai: Nand Ghar, which aims to transform 14 lakh anganwadis across India, unveiled a national movement – Agar Bachpan Se Poocha Khaana Khaaya, Toh Desh Ka Kal Banaya (अगर बचपन से पूछा खाना खाया तो देश का कल बनाया) with Actor Manoj Bajpayee.

This movement by Nand Ghar is aimed at nourishing India’s future generation by ensuring holistic healthcare, quality nutrition and ensuring best-in-class preschool education for children.

Welcoming Manoj Bajpayee to join this movement, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said, “Project Nand Ghar is a national movement that supports the overall well-being of children and women with a focus on health and nutrition. We are delighted that Manoj Bajpayee ji has extended his support to this growing movement. His personal life story deeply resonates with Nand Ghar’s cause to nourish and transform the lives of our future generations.”

In the heartwarming movement’s launch today, Manoj Bajpayee was seen narrating his journey as a young theatre actor and outlined the invaluable support of his friends in ensuring regular nutritious meals for him while pursuing the acting dream. Bajpayee poignantly describes an artist’s struggle, acknowledging that the strength to pursue one’s dreams comes from a full stomach and wholesome food. Bajpayee further urged people to extend their support by visiting www.nandghar.org and donating, volunteering or partnering with Nand Ghar.

Enthused about his association with Nand Ghar, Mr Manoj Bajpayee said, “As someone who has lived with hunger pangs, I understand the deep impact it can have on physical, mental and emotional well-being. That’s why initiatives like Project Nand Ghar are so crucial. It not only ensures that children receive proper nutrition but also brings hope, opportunity, and a chance for a brighter future. Let’s all join hands with the Nand Ghar movement to ensure that we nourish the potential of children, and together, prepare for a brighter India.”

Sharing his thoughts on the movement conceptualised by McCann, Mr. Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO at McCann Worldgroup India and Chairman, Asia Pacific said “If we want to give our children a genuine chance at realizing their true potential, then well-rounded nutrition is essential. What better way to highlight this than to bring forth some of India’s most famous sons and daughters who have faced this hurdle in their journey.”

Nand Ghar is the flagship project of the Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF) and has been working towards ensuring that no child goes to bed hungry – a dream of Chairman Anil Agarwal. In a milestone moment for Nand Ghar, we have been successful in reducing malnutrition levels while increasing pre-schoolers’ attendance at Nand Ghars across 14 states in India. Last year, AAF also launched multi-millet nutri bars which are currently being distributed daily to 50,000 children between 3-6 years across 1364 Anganwadis in Varanasi. These bars, rich in protein, fibre, and antioxidants have not only improved the daily nutrient intake of children but also, reduced absenteeism.

With credible voices joining the #KhaanaKhaayaKya movement, Nand Ghar is inviting citizens and like-minded organisations to partake in this journey of transformation. It is paving the way to realise the dream of a better tomorrow for our nation.