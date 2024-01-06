Teaser Of Adrenaline-Pumping Upbeat Pilot Theme Song ‘Heer Aasmani’ From ‘Fighter’ Is Here!

While the teaser of Siddharth Anand’s upcoming Fighter gave a slight glimpse into its action-packed world, the songs have indeed kept the momentum on the go. While the previously released songs, ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ and ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ arrived as a fun party anthem of the season, the makers are gearing up to celebrate the spirit of the Indian Air Force with the next Pilot theme song ‘Heer Aasmani’ and the teaser says it all.

The teaser of the ‘Heer Aasmani’ song has been released and well-studded with all the good vibes. Carrying a sheer fervor of patriotism, the teaser says it all that this adrenaline-pumping upbeat song is a pertinent ode to the fighter pilots who safeguard our skies and nation. As the song teaser revolves around the Pilot theme, it celebrates the pride and valor of the Indian Air Force. Along with Hrithik and Deepika, the entire cast can be seen in the teaser. As they walk, the powerful BGM along guarantees an absolutely energetic song on its way. While the teaser has been released, we cannot wait to witness the ‘Heer Aasmani’ song release on 8th January, Monday.

While sharing the teaser, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and wrote a caption –

“ज़मीन वालों को समझ नहीं आनी.. मेरी #HeerAasmani! Song out on 8th Jan!

#Fighter Forever 🇮🇳

#FighterOn25thJan”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.