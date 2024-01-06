‘Quit Steering Wheel’ protest enters third day

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha joined the all India ‘Quit Steering Wheel’ movement called by truck drivers over the new Hit and Run law today.

The protest entered its third day on Saturday.

Odisha State Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (OMFED) service has been hit by the protest as they are unable to transport milk to the market due to the drivers’ protest.

The impact of the strike is also seen in Cuttack’s Netaji Bus Terminal. As the drivers are involved in the strike, the bus services are affected.

Odisha government’s Mo Bus public transport service is seeing a huge rush of passengers.

Sundargarh district is also witnessing the impact of drivers’ strike, as many services in the district are affected too.