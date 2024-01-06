Canada police find lead linked to shooting at house of temple head’s son

Canada: Police have identified a vehicle that may have been involved in the shooting at the residence of the son of the president of a local temple in the town of Surrey in British Columbia on December 27.

In a release on Friday, the Surrey detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said that its “General Investigation Unit has been working to advance the investigation and a vehicle of interest has been identified.”

The vehicle is believed to be a blue, 4-door hatchback, Mitsubishi Mirage GT or SE between the model years 2017 and 2019, the release stated.

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Corporal Sarbjit Sangha asked for assistance from the public, calling for anyone who had witnessed the vehicle or had information about it to contact them.

The incident occurred in the early hours of December 24, with nearly a dozen shots fired at the residence of the son of Satish Kumar, president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey. Police responded at around 8 am.

Kumar is convening a community forum in Surrey on Saturday to address the issue. “The community is shaken and the forum is to discuss what is going on with extortion and driveby shootings in our region,” he said. He said politicians including British Columbia’s Attorney General Niki Sharma, MPs, MLAs, Surrey’s Mayor and members of law enforcement are expected to participate at the forum.

Extortion attempts have become rampant in the Metro Vancouver region, with businesspersons receiving threatening letters, believed to be from gangs with links to India, particularly Punjab.