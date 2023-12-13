‘Super Fog’ Causes Car-Truck Collision In Koraput, Four Critical

Koraput: At least four people sustained critical injuries after the car they were travelling dashed into a truck on the National Highway no. 326 in Laxmipur area in Koraput district on Wednesday.

The injured persons have been identified as Sibaram Acharya, Dinesh Mishra, Bimal Choudhury and Sudhir Sahoo. All four hail from Anchalguma in Nabarangpur district.

As per reports, the accident occurred when the four persons were returning home from Bhubaneswar in the wee hours of the morning. Because of the dense fog, the car driver could not notice the truck and rammed into the vehicle on the National Highway, near Timajhola village. As a result, they suffered critical injuries.

The injured were rescued by the locals and taken to the Community Health Centre at Laxmipur. As their health deteriorated, they were shifted to the SLN Medical College and Hospital.