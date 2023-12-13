Prime Video Unveils the Trailer of ‘First Act’

Written, produced and directed by Deepa Bhatia, the docuseries will premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 15

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today launched the trailer of its Original docuseries First Act which explores the journey of child actors and their parents in the Hindi TV and film industry. This six-part unscripted series follows six key child artists, capturing their lives in both personal and professional settings. Their experiences are juxtaposed with insights from seasoned actors who made their debut in the industry as child artists, older child actors, parents, casting directors and filmmakers, offering a comprehensive perspective on the subject. Deepa Bhatia, the award-winning director (documentary: Nero’s Guests), has written, produced, and directed First Act under the banner of MalaKan Motion Pictures, with Amole Gupte serving as creative producer, the docuseries is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 15 in Hindi with subtitles in English. First Act is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

First Act’s trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of child artists and the difficulties faced by them, as they pursue their family’s dreams and aspirations. It also features perspectives from renowned industry professionals who started their careers as child artists like Sarika, and Jugal Hansraj and older child actors like Darsheel Safary, and Parzaan Dastur. Additionally, it presents insights from acclaimed filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, who have worked closely with child artists, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, and Tess Joseph. The music and background score for the docuseries has been composed by Amaal Mallik. As the series unfolds the varied experiences of those who have walked this path, it highlights the importance for the parents of these artists, and the industry to prioritize the well-being of children, advocating for a safe and balanced childhood.