Security breach in Lok Sabha! 2 intruders jump from gallery, spray gas

New Delhi: In a major security breach in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday – the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack – two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery and started running around the House. The proceeding of the Lok Sabha was suspended and the MPs started coming out of the Lok Sabha. There was a commotion as the intruder — wearing a blue jacket — was found roaming inside the Lok Sabha. The MPs and the security caught hold of the man and started interrogating them. As MPs came out of the Lok Sabha, they said the intruder(s) were spraying some kind of a gas.

West Bengal BJP MP Khagen Murmu was speaking in the Lok Sabha when the intruder was spotted inside the Lok Sabha. The proceeding was suspended until 2pm.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the two men — around 20 years of age — had canisters in their hand and those canisters were emitting yellow smoke. “One of them was attempting to run towards the Speaker’s chair. They were shouting some slogans. The smoke could have been poisonous. This is a serious breach of security especially on 13th December, the day when Parliament was attacked in 2001…” Karti Chidambaram said.

The incident came as a major security lapse though there were guards at the visitors’ gallery when the incident took place. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said the visitors do not carry tags and the incident shows that the government should pay attention to this. “Anything could have happened inside the Lok Sabha,” Dimple Yadav said.