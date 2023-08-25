Suniel Shetty & Sonu Sood to Headline Celebrity T10 Match at US Masters T10

Florida: The very enjoyable inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 has seen some of the biggest names in the game cricket roll back the years with scintillating performances in Florida. And adding a layer of razzmatazz to the glittering display of cricket, will be an exhibition match, which will be headlined by the likes of Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood.

The exciting contest will see the teams named as Team Samp Group and Team T Ten Global, and both sets of squads will have a total of 16 members, who will battle it out for the win. The match is scheduled for 27th August, the final day of the US Masters T10 tournament.

The match will be played before the grand final of the inaugural edition of the US Masters T10 at Lauderhill in Florida. And it will commence from 630 PM IST/9AM Local Time.

While the Samp Group team will have the likes of Suniel Shetty, Sohail Khan, Sameer Kochhar and Sonu Sood in their camp, the T Ten Global team boasts of Sanjay Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Rohit Roy.

The Celebrity T10 USA is the first of its kind and will attract plenty of fans in USA, as the T10 continues to grow and leave its footprint in various parts of the world.

“The US Masters T10 has been a big success so far this season, and we are delighted by the response. The fans have come out in great numbers for a very competitive tournament, and before we wrap up this season, we want to give our fans an element of fun, because we want the audience to really enjoy themselves. This celebrity match has all the ingredients for a great game, and we are sure that it will be an unforgettable spectacle. Personally, I will do my best to make my team win this game when we take the field,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, T Ten Global.

After the US Masters T10, the journey moves back to Abu Dhabi for the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 6 from 28th November to 9th December, following which the next destination is Sri Lanka for Lanka T10 Season 1 from December 12-23.

Squads:

Samp Group: Suniel Shetty, Apurva Lakhia, Sohail Khan, Vindu Dara Singh, Sameer Kochhar, Freddy Daruwala, Sonu Sood, Ritesh Patel, Manish Dubey, Amit Patel, Sunny Dulgach, Kalpesh Patel, Kamran Awan, Venu Pisike, Hasan Tarek, Abbas Muni

About T10 Sports Management

T Ten Sports Management (TSM) is a group company of the multi-national conglomerate Mulk International. The group company organizes Zim Afro T10, US Masters T10 and Abu Dhabi T10.

Founded by Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Sports Management launched the first-ever International T10 League in 2017 in Sharjah amidst massive fanfare.

In 2019, TSM signed a 5-year Host City agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, bringing the massively popular league to Abu Dhabi.