PM Modi arrives in Greece, gets warm welcome by Indian diaspora

New Delhi: Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday — a first by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years — to strengthen bilateral ties with the European country.

On his arrival at the Greek capital of Athens, the Indian community in Greece welcomed the prime minister by presenting him a Greek headdress.

Modi flew to Greece from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held talks with several world leaders to bolster India’s relations with those countries.

Indian diaspora gathered outside Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens warmly greets PM Modi on his arrival in Greece.

As per reports, PM Modi will sign several agreements and focus on issues such as trade and investment, shipping, migration and defence cooperation. A Times of India report also added that Greece may seek India’s help in the privatisation of its airports and seaports, aiming to become the gateway to Europe for India.