Odisha CM Creates 416 New Posts In BMC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned 416 additional posts for BMC in view of the ever-increasing population and the civic body’s increasing responsibility to provide basic amenities to the public. The Chief Minister expressed hope that the corporation will be more efficient and effective after the appointment of 416 new staff.

Earlier, a total of 210 posts were sanctioned in the BMC, and with the creation of these additional 416 posts, its total strength increased to 626.

Till now, there was one post of Additional Commissioner in the administrative department of the BMC. Now three more posts of Additional Commissioner have been created and the total number of Additional Commissioners in BMC has now been increased to 4. Similarly, 6 new zonal commissioner posts have also been created. There were already 3 Deputy Commissioners, with the creation of 13 new posts, the total number of Deputy Commissioners in BMC will be 16. The BMC had 4 Assistant Sanitation Commissioners; now 9 more posts have been created taking the total number of Assistant Sanitation Commissioners in the civic body to 13.

Eleven new posts have been created in the finance department of the BMC, while 4 new posts have been created in the planning department. In addition, 17 new posts in Engineering (Works) Department, 5 new posts in Sanitation (Engineering) Department, 20 new posts in Drainage Department, 2 in Mechanical Department, 1 in Law Department, 2 in Public Relations Department, 7 in Beautification and Landscaping Department, 4 in Animal Welfare Department, 11 in Social Welfare Department, one new post has been created in Disaster and Emergency Services Department, 19 in Enforcement Department, and 93 in Clerical Department and 187 in Ward Office Department.

The Engineering (Works) Department has been increased to 6 from the existing 2 Civil Executive Officers. Similarly, the post of Assistant Executive Officer has been increased from 7 to 13 and the number of Civil Junior Engineering posts has been increased from 17 to 24.

As sanitation (engineering) is an important sector, 5 new posts have also been created, including one Executive Officer (Sanitation), one Additional Executive Officer (Sanitation), and three Junior Engineers (Sanitation).

Similarly, 20 new posts have been created in the drainage department. It has one executive officer, seven additional executive officers, and 12 junior engineer posts.

187 new posts have been created as Ward Management is the most important area. Earlier, there were 81 Ward Managers. Now the total number of Ward Management posts is 268. Sixty-seven new posts of Ward Officer have been created. There was no post of Ward Officer earlier. Similarly, the number of posts of Ward Revenue Officer (Tax Collector) has been increased to 67 from 50. While the number of posts of Sanitary Inspector is 6, 61 new posts have been added. Similarly, the number of posts of Community Organiser has been increased from 25 to 67.