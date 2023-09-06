Sudarsan Pattnaik creates splendid sand art featuring Aditya-L1 on Krishna Janmashtami 

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sculpture at Puri beach and dedicated it to Lord Krishna and India’s achievements on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

With the grand celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami starting today, devotees will be gathering outside the Lord Krishna temples to offer prayers. This year has become more special as the country successfully landed Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon, and successfully launched Aditya L1, which is India’s first solar mission.

Pattnaik created the sculpture of Lord Krishna with the message Happy Janmashtami at Puri Beach in Odisha.

The four-foot-high sand sculpture also depicts the universe and recently launched Aditya L1 and Chandrayaan.