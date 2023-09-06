Blood-Soaked Body Of Woman Found In Bargarh

Bargarh: A woman was found dead under a bridge near Bhadigaon under Bhatli police limits in Bargarh district today.

Though the identity of the deceased was yet to be confirmed by police, an ATM card bearing ‘Sheela Behera’ name was found near the blood-soaked body.

Local villagers spotted the body early this morning and informed the police. Soon, a team from Bhatli police station arrived at the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police have launched an investigation into the crime.

A scientific team has been roped in to ascertain the circumstances under which the woman died.